CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police officer who fired the shots that killed 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez in Portage Park last month has been identified as Evan Solano.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video footage showing Solano shooting Alvarez as he was running away from officers, holding a gun in his right hand in the early hours of March 31.
Here’s what we know about Solano:
- Solano is 30 years old
- He is assigned to the 16th (Jefferson Park) District.
- Body camera and doorbell camera video shows Solano chase Alvarez into the front yard of a home in the 5200 block of West Eddy Street, where he shouts at Alvarez to drop his gun before opening fire. A gun can be seen in Alvarez’s right hand as he is shot.
- Solano has been placed on routine 30-day administrative duty as a result of the shooting, and COPA has recommended he be relieved of his police powers until their investigation is completed.
- In nearly six years on the force, Solano has faced one misconduct complaint from August 2017, which has been closed, but details are not available, according to data from the Citizens Police Data Project. That information may not fully reflect Solano’s record because it takes time to process Freedom of Information Act requests on officer complaints. That number is not unusual as many officers face complaints that are unfounded, while other officers show a pattern of misconduct.
- Before the video was released, Mayor Lori Lightfoot suggested the chase and shooting stemmed from a simple traffic violation, though she did not provide any details.