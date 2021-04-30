CHICAGO (CBS)– The Arlington International Racecourse in reopening Friday.
The facility was forced to close for a couple months last year due to the pandemic, but resumed horse races in July.
There will be 4,500 spectators allowed at the racecourse for the 93rd season amid COVID restrictions.
Churchill Downs Incorporated announced in February, it is moving forward with a sale of the 326-acre Arlington International Racecourse, although the company said it still plans to hold all scheduled races this year.