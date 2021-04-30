CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago area residents have three new options for getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Lake County's health department said it will begin taking walk-ins on Saturday at the Lake County Fairgrounds vaccination site.
Any Illinoisans ages 16 and older, and anyone who works in Lake County can go from noon to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays; or from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.
You can also get the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine at Chicago State University, which began offering drive-thru vaccinations on Thursday.
The site is open from noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. No appointment is needed.
Meantime, ASPIRA Business & Finance High School near Milwaukee and Central Park avenues in Logan Square is hosting a community COVID vaccination clinic on Friday.
The clinic has 1,000 open vaccination slots, and the site will be open through 4 p.m. Walk-ins will be taken as spots are available.