CHICAGO (CBS) — The bike lanes along North Milwaukee Avenue go for miles mostly without a hitch, until near the Six Corners in Portage Park where a new ramp has some concerned for their safety.

If dodging traffic wasn’t hard enough, cyclists riding on Milwaukee Avenue are now faced with the new hazard that cuts right through the designated bike lane.

“If you hit that with your front wheel or with a pedal or a bag it could cause you to lose control and crash,” said cyclist Brendan Kevenides.

He is an avid cyclist and he is also an attorney who handles bike injury cases.

In March he noticed and reported the ramp to the city as he rode past.

“I didn’t know why it was there, but it was clear that it is something that could be missed by bicyclists,” he said.

Ryan Companies is behind the construction project and the addition of the new ramp.

On Twitter a user wrote the company saying, “II ran into your handiwork on the Milwaukee bike lane where your project is. It’s invisible at night and I crashed into it.

“It was in a strange spot, to be sure,” Kevenides said. “It’s mid block and to access it you either have to cross the middle of the street or come the wrong way down the bike lanes.”

After several complaints Ryan Companies added cones and reflectors this week where before there was nothing to warn cyclists

“There has to be a safe means to avoid it that is obvious,” Kevenides said.