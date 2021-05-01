CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday was Day 3 of the NFL draft, and it is clear Ryan Pace and the Bears front office had a mission going into this draft – improve the offense.

After trading up for quarterback Justin Fields on Thursday and offensive tackle Teven Jenkins on Friday, Pace got right back it on Saturday.

With the fifth-round pick the Bears got back from Carolina in Friday’s trade, they took offensive lineman Larry Borom from Missouri.

Borom has some tackle experience, but it sounds like he could project as more of a guard in the NFL. He is also described as a mauler.

Borom described what kind talent the Bears are getting.

“As a player, I’m a mean, physical, dominant, big person that’s going to displace people off the line of scrimmage. I play with that demeanor and that chip on my shoulder that I’ve had since I was younger,” he said. “I’m never going to lose that.”

He added that he still feels dominant at tackle.

Pace and the Bears also traded back in the sixth round to acquire another pick in the seventh.

With their first sixth-round pick, they took running back Khalil Herbert from Virginia Tech. For a fun fact, Herbert was born with extra fingers and toes, and still has one extra toe. He also has experience as a kick returner.

More skill position help will be coming with their next pick. Dazz Newsome, a wide receiver from North Carolina, is a smallish, but athletic wideout who had six TD’s last year.

With their final sixth-rounder, they grabbed Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. They have one pick left in the seventh.