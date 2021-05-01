CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning residents about an armed robbery spree across six South Side neighborhoods, all in less than a day.
Police say it started Thursday night and went on until Friday afternoon.
Three males, all between 15 and 20, used a carjacked vehicle to pull up to seven different victims, flash guns and rob the victims before getting away.
In one attack where the three used a stolen silver Jeep Cherokee, they shot the victim before driving away.
That victim’s condition has not been released.