CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot Sunday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, and one of them was killed.
Police said the men were on the sidewalk in the 800 block of North Ridgeway Avenue at 2 p.m., when someone walked up, took out a gun, and shot them.
One of the men, 34, was shot in the left shoulder and right leg and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.
The other, 40, was shot in the right arm and lower abdomen and was reported in good condition.
No one was in custody Sunday afternoon. Area Four detectives were investigating.