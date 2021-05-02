CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday reported 1,072 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 11 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 722,646 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 12,937, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 412 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 3,392,361 people have been tested in the state, up from 3,387,503 on Saturday. A total of 9,846,031 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers 16 and older are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Schedule a vaccine at https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
Appointments and walk-up are available at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, where both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines are offered. The clinic runs through June 2 and is offering vaccinations from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St. Free transportation is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation and a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and help for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are available onsite.
Additional mobile clinics are planned on the following schedule:
Lake County:
Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
East Chicago School Administration
1401 E. 144th St.
East Chicago, IN 46312
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Wolf Lake Pavilion
2324 Calumet Ave.
Hammond, IN 46320
La Porte County:
Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
La Porte Rural King
1340 St. Rd. 2 West
La Porte, IN 46350
Delaware County:
Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Delaware County Fairgrounds
1210 Wheeling Ave.
Muncie, IN 47303
Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine can obtain one without an appointment at participating clinics. Find vaccination sites at https://ourshot.in.gov.
As of Sunday, a total of 4,297,368 doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,364,001 first doses and 1,933,367 people who are fully vaccinated, according to ISDH.