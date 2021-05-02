TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Families who have lost loved ones to drugs are pushing for police and prosecutors to put the dealers behind bars.
About a dozen families showed up at a rally on Sunday. They held signs outside the Tinley Park train station to call attention to 37 people who died of drug overdoses in Tinley Park.
The families are calling on Cook County prosecutors to enforce the state's drug-indued homicide law.
"You know, we're losing more and more lives to this epidemic, and we want answers. We want these drug dealers held accountable," said Terry Almanza, whose daughter died of a drug overdose. "None of this is going to bring our kids back but we hope that we save someone else's life."
The group chose to hold the rally on International Bereaved Mothers’ Day – a date set aside to honor mothers who have tragically lost a child.