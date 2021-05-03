CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda – who, together, run the world’s largest private philanthropic organization – are getting divorced aver 27 years of marriage.

The couple announced their pending divorce in a joint statement Monday afternoon:

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and build a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”