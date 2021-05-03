CHICAGO (CBS) — Lowe’s home improvement stores are gearing up for the summer with jobs – including more than 450 in Chicago.
As part of a national hiring event day on Tuesday, the home improvement chain is adding roles ranging from cashiers and stockers to drivers and supervisors.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Isolated Storms In Indiana Late Monday; Unseasonable Cool To Follow
Many positions also take advantage of tuition-paid training in skilled trades.
Job seekers can learn more on the Lowe’s website.READ MORE: Music Manager Says Rapper Queen Key, Producer DJ Ayo Were Paid For Services During Pandemic, But Never Delivered
CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work.MORE NEWS: While Demand Is Returning, A Driver Shortage Is Making It Harder To Get A Rideshare In Chicago
We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.