CHICAGO (CBS) — A 57-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, after police said he intentionally hit a woman with his vehicle during a picnic on Saturday in Logan Square.
Timothy Nielsen has been charged with four counts of attempted murder, and is due to appear for a bond hearing Monday afternoon.
Police said, around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, he intentionally jumped the curb with his vehicle, and drove at a group of people gathered for a picnic on the 2900 block of West Logan Boulevard.
Nielsen struck a 42-year-old woman, who became trapped under the vehicle. She was seriously injured and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment.
Published reports indicating Nielsen yelled anti-Asian rhetoric were not immediately confirmed.
Court records show Nielsen was convicted of aggravated kidnapping charges filed against him in 1990, and also was found guilty of retail theft charges filed in 2011.