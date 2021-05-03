CHICAGO (CBS) — The Anjanette Young case is drawing support for a new ordinance aimed at preventing botched police raids.

Several Chicago aldermen are hosting a virtual town hall on Tuesday to discuss changes to the Chicago Police Department’s search warrant policies.

In February, a group of five Black women on the City Council introduced a proposal aimed at preventing what happened inside Young’s home from happening to anyone else. Young was handcuffed naked and afraid in a high-profile and violent botched police raid.

The proposed Anjanette Young Ordinance is what some city leaders call nothing short of a full-court press to dismantle systemic racism in the city of Chicago – with a reengineering of what comes before, during, and after every CPD raid.

If passed, it would reform what happens before, during and after moments like the wrong raid on Young’s home two years ago this week, which was first exposed by CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini. Young was handcuffed naked and terrified by officers on a botched raid who had the wrong home.

The ordinance is sweeping. It calls for all raids to include a knock, an announcement, and no less than 30 seconds’ wait to break down a door.

It also calls for residential search warrants to be limited between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. And any informants that provide bad tips can’t be used again.

The ordinance further calls for body cameras to roll for the entire raid, and for police to limit raids when children and vulnerable people aren’t there – and special plans if they are.

However, just days after the sponsors of the Anjanette Young Ordinance introduced their plan, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Supt. David Brown unveiled their own plan to overhaul CPD search warrant policies.

The sponsors of the Anjanette Young Ordinance said those changes include some of the same reforms they have proposed, but they don’t believe the administration’s plan goes far enough — in particular arguing the changes should be made through city legislation, not just through CPD policy.

The virtual townhall begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For details on how to register, click here.