CHICAGO (CBS)– A calm and cooler day is ahead.
Tuesday's temperatures will be near 58 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and chances for showers.
Temperatures will stay cool through the end of the week with scattered rain chances. Mother’s Day Weekend will be cool and rainy.