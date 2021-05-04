DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Pesky drizzle lakeside finally tapers off by sunset.

Clouds depart late Tuesday night as high pressure moves in, giving us a dry day on Wednesday.

The low for Tuesday night is 44.

At A Glance Tomorrow: 05.04.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Highs Tomorrow: 05.04.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Wednesday, the high is 61, but a cool north wind will hold temperatures in the lower 50s along the Indiana shoreline. High clouds will increase throughout the day as our next system edges closer.

Next 2 Days: 05.04.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

This will bring showers into Thursday, for which the high is 58.

2:15 p.m. Thursday: 05.04.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The next seven days will be cooler than normal. The average high is 66 degrees.

7 Day Forecast: 05.04.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist