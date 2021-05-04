Cubs Top Dodgers 7-1 In First Game Of Double HeaderThe Dodgers lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Coby White Scores 23, LaVine And Vucevic Still Absent As Bulls Lose To 76ersThe Philadelphia 76ers won their fifth straight game, beating the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Blackhawks Eliminated From Playoff Contention As They Lose To Carolina HurricanesSebastian Aho scored twice in the second period on the way to a hat trick, helping the Carolina Hurricanes roll past Chicago on Monday night, eliminating the Blackhawks from postseason contention.

Smooth Transition For Candace Parker, High Hopes For Chicago Sky As Training Camp Gets Under WayTraining camp is under way for the Chicago Sky - as they seek to win the franchise's first WNBA Championship this season.

Luis Robert's Injury This Weekend Turns Out To Have Been Serious; He Will Be Out At Least 12 To 16 WeeksIn some awful news for the White Sox, the injury that star outfielder Luis Robert suffered on the field turns out to have been serious.

Cubs Activate Joc Pederson From Injured List In Time To Face DodgersThe Chicago Cubs activated Joc Pederson from the 10-day injured list on Monday, giving the slugger a chance to face his former team.