CHICAGO (CBS) — Pesky drizzle lakeside finally tapers off by sunset.
Clouds depart late Tuesday night as high pressure moves in, giving us a dry day on Wednesday.READ MORE: American Families Plan: What's In It, And How Could It Put Money In Your Pocket?
The low for Tuesday night is 44.READ MORE: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb Vetoes Legislation Local Health Officials' Emergency Powers
On Wednesday, the high is 61, but a cool north wind will hold temperatures in the lower 50s along the Indiana shoreline. High clouds will increase throughout the day as our next system edges closer.
This will bring showers into Thursday, for which the high is 58.MORE NEWS: Remembering Longtime CBS 2 Anchor, Reporter Bob Wallace
The next seven days will be cooler than normal. The average high is 66 degrees.