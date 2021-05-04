CHICAGO (CBS)– Sources said the FDA could authorize the Pfizer shot for kids as young as 12 years old, by early next week.
If the vaccine is approved, it would allow younger kids to get the shot before the next school year.
Right now, the Pfizer shot is the only COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for people younger than 18 years old.
If you are still looking to get a vaccine, the United Center has open appointments. Appointments are available through May 10 and the facility is back to offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Appointment s can be made via Zocdoc, or through the city's COVID Help Line at (312) 746-4835.