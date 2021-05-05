CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon on the outbound Stevenson Expressway at Damen Avenue.
At 2:19 p.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago troopers were called to the scene for a three-vehicle crash.
Two people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
All outbound lanes of the expressway were shut down for about 45 minutes following the crash.
The crash was under investigation Wednesday afternoon.