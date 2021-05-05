DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Grant Park Music Festival will be back this year, featuring 20 concerts at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park beginning July 2.

The events won’t be quite what we were used to before the coronavirus pandemic. The festival will operate under strict safety protocols – including a mandatory mask requirement, social distancing, and reserved seating for all concertgoers who will gather in pods on the Great Lawn to accommodate small groups.

The eight-week season will be held from July 2 through Aug. 21 at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, with other events around the city. Acting Director and Principal Conductor Carlos Kalmar will lead the Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus.

The concerts will be held each Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. They will be under an hour and a half in length and will be presented without intermission.

Due to the capacity restrictions, reservations will be required for both the seating bowl and the Great Lawn at the pavilion. Free passes for the Independence Day Salute on July 2 and 3 will be available beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, while free passes for the other concerts in the series will be available at 10 a.m. the Monday before the event.

Passes can be obtained by going to gpmf.org or calling (312) 742-7647. They will be contactless and will involve a bar code that can be printed at home or displayed on a smartphone.

If you want to listen from home, the concerts will be broadcast on 98.7 WFMT radio, and through its website at wfmt.com/listen.

The full schedule is below, as shared verbatim from the Grant Park Music Festival:

INDEPENDENCE DAY SALUTE 

Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3, 6:30 p.m.

Grant Park Orchestra
Carlos Kalmar and Christopher Bell, conductors
John Williams Summon the Heroes

Scott Joplin– Overture to Treemonisha                                                                                

Arr. Robert Lowden Armed Forces Salute 

Florence Price Dances in the Canebrakes 

Leonard Bernstein – Selections from West Side Story

George Walker Lyric for Strings

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky1812 Overture

John Philip SousaStars and Stripes Forever

 

WILLIAM TELL OVERTURE 

Wednesday, July 7, 6:30 p.m.

Grant Park Orchestra
Carlos Kalmar, conductor | Joyce Yang, piano

 

Julia Perry – Short Piece for Orchestra

Georges Bizet – Suite from L’Arlésienne                                                                              

Edvard Grieg – Piano Concerto                                                                                             

Gioachino Rossini – Overture to William Tell           

 

BRAHMS SYMPHONY NO. 3 

Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10, 6:30 p.m.

Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus
Carlos Kalmar, conductor | Christopher Bell, chorus director

 

Antonio Vivaldi – Gloria         

Samuel Barber – Adagio for Strings            

Johannes Brahms – Symphony No. 3                    

 

BEETHOVEN SYMPHONY NO. 1 

Wednesday, July 14, 6:30 p.m.

Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus
Carlos Kalmar, conductor | Christopher Bell, chorus director

 

Anna Clyne Sound and Fury                                                                                                

Franz Joseph Haydn Nicolai Mass                                                                                    

Ludwig van Beethoven – Symphony No. 1                                                            

 

SIBELIUS SYMPHONY NO. 5 

Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17, 6:30 p.m.

Grant Park Orchestra
Carlos Kalmar, conductor | Masumi Per Rostad, viola

 

Leonard Bernstein – Three Dance Episodes from On the Town                                       

Jessie Montgomery L.E.S. Characters (World Premiere)                                                 

Jean Sibelius – Symphony No. 5                                                                                        

 

BRUCKNER E MINOR MASS 

Wednesday, July 21, 6:30 p.m.

Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus
Carlos Kalmar, conductor | Christopher Bell, chorus director

 

Lili Boulanger – Psalm 24                                                                                         

Jonathan Dove The Passing of the Year    

Anton Bruckner – Mass No. 2                                                                                                                                             

DVOŘÁK NEW WORLD SYMPHONY 

Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24, 6:30 p.m. 

Grant Park Orchestra
Eun Sun Kim, conductor | Natasha Paremski, piano

Texu Kim Blow, Fly, Pop!!                                                                                       

Dmitri Shostakovich – Piano Concerto No. 1                                                                                 

Antonín Dvořák – Symphony No. 9, From the New World                                     

 

PRELUDE TO THE AFTERNOON OF A FAUN 

Wednesday, July 28, 6:30 p.m.

Grant Park Orchestra

Carlos Kalmar, conductor | Anthony Trionfo, flute

 

Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun                                                         

Saverio Mercadante – Flute Concerto in E Minor     

Camille Saint-Saëns – Symphony No. 2                                                                             

 

FROM IRELAND WITH LOVE 

Wednesday, August 4, 6:30 p.m.

Grant Park Chorus
Christopher Bell, conductor

 

Christopher Bell and the Grant Park Chorus salute Chicago’s vibrant Irish community with an a cappella choral program from the Emerald Isle.

                                     

SIBELIUS VIOLIN CONCERTO 

Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7, 6:30 p.m.

Grant Park Orchestra
Carlos Kalmar, conductor | Augustin Hadelich, violin

 

Jean Sibelius – Violin Concerto                                                                                           

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky – Symphony No. 1, Winter Daydreams                                    

 

FAMILY NIGHT: CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS 

Wednesday, August 11, 6:30 p.m. 

Grant Park Orchestra
Norman Huynh, conductor

Ashley Kim, piano

Colin Song, piano

 

Jacques Offenbach – Overture to Orpheus in the Underworld                                            

Camille Saint-Saëns Carnival of the Animals                                                                   

Edvard Grieg – Suite from Peer Gynt                                                                                 

 

CLASSIC BROADWAY 

Friday, August 13 and Saturday, August 14, 6:30 p.m.

Grant Park Orchestra

Lawrence Loh, conductor
Mamie Parris, Madison Claire Parks, Bronson Norris Murphy, vocals

 

Stars from Broadway join the orchestra in an evening that revisits classic songs we know and love along with hits from some of today’s most exciting shows.

 

SCHUBERT MASS IN G MAJOR 

Wednesday, August 18, 6:30 p.m.

Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus
Carlos Kalmar, conductor | Christopher Bell, chorus director

 

Felix Mendelssohn – Sinfonia No. 8                                                                                     

Franz Schubert – Mass in G Major   

Benjamin Britten Rejoice in the Lamb                                                                                

                                                             

MOZART VIOLIN CONCERTO NO. 3 

Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21, 6:30 p.m.

Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus
Carlos Kalmar, conductor | Christopher Bell, chorus director

Vadim Gluzman, violin

 

Gabriela Lena Frank Elegía Andina  

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Violin Concerto No. 3                                               

George Frideric Handel Dettingen Te Deum    

In addition to the Millennium Park events, the Grant Park Music Festival will also present “Night Out in the Park” initiatives. The concerts will feature the festival’s “Project Inclusion” string fellows and will celebrate the music of BIPOC and women composers.

These concerts will take place at Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St. (July 15), Chicago Women’s Park, 1801 S. Indiana Ave. (July 22), Indian Boundary Park, 2500 W. Lunt Ave. (July 29), Eleanor Boathouse, 2828 S. Eleanor St. (Aug. 5), Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St. (Aug. 12), and Lake Shore Park, 808 N. Lake Shore Dr. (Aug. 19). All will begin at 6:30 p.m.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff