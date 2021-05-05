CHICAGO (CBS) — The Grant Park Music Festival will be back this year, featuring 20 concerts at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park beginning July 2.

The events won’t be quite what we were used to before the coronavirus pandemic. The festival will operate under strict safety protocols – including a mandatory mask requirement, social distancing, and reserved seating for all concertgoers who will gather in pods on the Great Lawn to accommodate small groups.

The eight-week season will be held from July 2 through Aug. 21 at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, with other events around the city. Acting Director and Principal Conductor Carlos Kalmar will lead the Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus.

The concerts will be held each Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. They will be under an hour and a half in length and will be presented without intermission.

Due to the capacity restrictions, reservations will be required for both the seating bowl and the Great Lawn at the pavilion. Free passes for the Independence Day Salute on July 2 and 3 will be available beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, while free passes for the other concerts in the series will be available at 10 a.m. the Monday before the event.

Passes can be obtained by going to gpmf.org or calling (312) 742-7647. They will be contactless and will involve a bar code that can be printed at home or displayed on a smartphone.

If you want to listen from home, the concerts will be broadcast on 98.7 WFMT radio, and through its website at wfmt.com/listen.

The full schedule is below, as shared verbatim from the Grant Park Music Festival:

INDEPENDENCE DAY SALUTE Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3, 6:30 p.m. Grant Park Orchestra

Carlos Kalmar and Christopher Bell, conductors

John Williams – Summon the Heroes Scott Joplin– Overture to Treemonisha Arr. Robert Lowden – Armed Forces Salute Florence Price – Dances in the Canebrakes Leonard Bernstein – Selections from West Side Story George Walker – Lyric for Strings Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky –1812 Overture John Philip Sousa – Stars and Stripes Forever WILLIAM TELL OVERTURE Wednesday, July 7, 6:30 p.m. Grant Park Orchestra

Carlos Kalmar, conductor | Joyce Yang, piano Julia Perry – Short Piece for Orchestra Georges Bizet – Suite from L’Arlésienne Edvard Grieg – Piano Concerto Gioachino Rossini – Overture to William Tell BRAHMS SYMPHONY NO. 3 Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10, 6:30 p.m. Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus

Carlos Kalmar, conductor | Christopher Bell, chorus director Antonio Vivaldi – Gloria Samuel Barber – Adagio for Strings Johannes Brahms – Symphony No. 3 BEETHOVEN SYMPHONY NO. 1 Wednesday, July 14, 6:30 p.m. Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus

Carlos Kalmar, conductor | Christopher Bell, chorus director Anna Clyne – Sound and Fury Franz Joseph Haydn – Nicolai Mass Ludwig van Beethoven – Symphony No. 1 SIBELIUS SYMPHONY NO. 5 Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17, 6:30 p.m. Grant Park Orchestra

Carlos Kalmar, conductor | Masumi Per Rostad, viola Leonard Bernstein – Three Dance Episodes from On the Town Jessie Montgomery – L.E.S. Characters (World Premiere) Jean Sibelius – Symphony No. 5 BRUCKNER E MINOR MASS Wednesday, July 21, 6:30 p.m. Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus

Carlos Kalmar, conductor | Christopher Bell, chorus director Lili Boulanger – Psalm 24 Jonathan Dove – The Passing of the Year Anton Bruckner – Mass No. 2 DVOŘÁK NEW WORLD SYMPHONY Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24, 6:30 p.m. Grant Park Orchestra

Eun Sun Kim, conductor | Natasha Paremski, piano READ MORE: Oak Lawn Woman Got Locked Out Of Her Facebook Business Account, And Even Facebook Can't Be Sure If The Email To Blame Was A Scam Texu Kim – Blow, Fly, Pop!! Dmitri Shostakovich – Piano Concerto No. 1 Antonín Dvořák – Symphony No. 9, From the New World PRELUDE TO THE AFTERNOON OF A FAUN Wednesday, July 28, 6:30 p.m. Grant Park Orchestra Carlos Kalmar, conductor | Anthony Trionfo, flute Claude Debussy – Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Saverio Mercadante – Flute Concerto in E Minor Camille Saint-Saëns – Symphony No. 2 FROM IRELAND WITH LOVE Wednesday, August 4, 6:30 p.m. Grant Park Chorus

Christopher Bell, conductor Christopher Bell and the Grant Park Chorus salute Chicago’s vibrant Irish community with an a cappella choral program from the Emerald Isle. SIBELIUS VIOLIN CONCERTO Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7, 6:30 p.m. Grant Park Orchestra

Carlos Kalmar, conductor | Augustin Hadelich, violin Jean Sibelius – Violin Concerto Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky – Symphony No. 1, Winter Daydreams FAMILY NIGHT: CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS Wednesday, August 11, 6:30 p.m. Grant Park Orchestra

Norman Huynh, conductor Ashley Kim, piano Colin Song, piano Jacques Offenbach – Overture to Orpheus in the Underworld Camille Saint-Saëns – Carnival of the Animals Edvard Grieg – Suite from Peer Gynt CLASSIC BROADWAY Friday, August 13 and Saturday, August 14, 6:30 p.m. Grant Park Orchestra Lawrence Loh, conductor

Mamie Parris, Madison Claire Parks, Bronson Norris Murphy, vocals Stars from Broadway join the orchestra in an evening that revisits classic songs we know and love along with hits from some of today’s most exciting shows. SCHUBERT MASS IN G MAJOR Wednesday, August 18, 6:30 p.m. Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus

Carlos Kalmar, conductor | Christopher Bell, chorus director Felix Mendelssohn – Sinfonia No. 8 Franz Schubert – Mass in G Major Benjamin Britten – Rejoice in the Lamb MOZART VIOLIN CONCERTO NO. 3 Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21, 6:30 p.m. Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus

Carlos Kalmar, conductor | Christopher Bell, chorus director Vadim Gluzman, violin Gabriela Lena Frank – Elegía Andina Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Violin Concerto No. 3 George Frideric Handel – Dettingen Te Deum

In addition to the Millennium Park events, the Grant Park Music Festival will also present “Night Out in the Park” initiatives. The concerts will feature the festival’s “Project Inclusion” string fellows and will celebrate the music of BIPOC and women composers.

These concerts will take place at Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St. (July 15), Chicago Women’s Park, 1801 S. Indiana Ave. (July 22), Indian Boundary Park, 2500 W. Lunt Ave. (July 29), Eleanor Boathouse, 2828 S. Eleanor St. (Aug. 5), Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St. (Aug. 12), and Lake Shore Park, 808 N. Lake Shore Dr. (Aug. 19). All will begin at 6:30 p.m.