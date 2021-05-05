CHICAGO (CBS) — The road continues to be a bumpy one for White Sox manager Tony La Russa.

As CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reported, a mess-up during Wednesday’s game that the White Sox lost to the Cincinnati Reds has Sox fans steaming.

There have been plenty such mess-ups already. La Russa has left pitchers in too long, including when he didn’t realize Lucas Giolito was gassed.

He has also made some curious lineup decisions, and there have been reports of Sox players losing patience with him.

And then on Wednesday, he didn’t know a rule that would’ve allowed him not to have closer Liam Hendriks running the bases in the 10th. He could have had the previous batter, Jose Abreu, run instead.

“I wasn’t aware that Abreu could run. I thought it had to be the guy who made the last out, or that spot in the order,” La Russa said. “I’ll reread that situation. I’m guessing you know the rules better. Now I know.”

MLB’s extra-inning runner rule, that started last year, allows the manager to use the previous batter in the lineup if the pitcher is set to be the designated runner. Clearly, no one in the Sox dugout knew that.

It ended up not being as big a deal as Leury Garcia trying unsuccessfully to steal 2nd in the 10th, a move La Russa defended. The Sox lost 1-0 in the bottom of the 10th.

For whatever it’s worth, Reds manager David Bell said he was aware of the runner rule and the league made it “really clear.”