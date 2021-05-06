BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Dykota Morgan was an artist and an athlete, and had an outgoing disposition.
The Bolingbrook teen died three days after contracting COVID-19. On Thursday night, her mother wanted everyone to know how special she was.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Stray Sprinkles On Friday
Dykota was 15 and a freshman at Bolingbrook High School. Her mother, Krystal Morgan, said her daughter complained of a headache on Saturday.
The next day, she had a cough – and worse. Her mother then bought rapid COVID tests.
Dykota and her older sister both tested positive. Mom then took Dykota to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield on Monday, where her condition deteriorated.READ MORE: Young Boy Shot And Seriously Wounded In Bronzeville High-Rise Apartment
She died early Tuesday morning.
“Losing her is going to leave a void in everybody who knew her – everybody in the family, from the coaches and teachers, to her friends and family – I feel for everybody, because I understand exactly what they’re going through, because I’m going through it as well,” said Krystal Morgan.
The family said they are grateful they were able to say their goodbyes. Krystal Morgan warned parents to stay vigilant, and take the coronavirus very seriously.MORE NEWS: Family Of Girl Who Died At Age 11 Finds Her Headstone Overturned And Damaged At Cemetery In Hillside
The family said they were unaware of any underlying health conditions Dykota may have had.