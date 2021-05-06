CHICAGO (CBS)– A rainy morning is ahead.
Thursday will start off with showers in the morning and temperatures near 55 degrees. Rain showers are expected to end by the afternoon.
Rain chances remain low heading into weekend and cooler temperatures remain in the forecast.