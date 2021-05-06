DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– A rainy morning is ahead.

READ MORE: Police Recover Gun Left By Passenger In Rideshare Car

Thursday will start off with showers in the morning and temperatures near 55 degrees. Rain showers are expected to end by the afternoon.

READ MORE: Police Investigating Break-In At CVS In Fulton Market

MORE NEWS: Nearly 100 Students At Roosevelt Middle School In River Forest Placed Under Quarantine Due To 4 Positive COVID-19 Cases

Rain chances remain low heading into weekend and cooler temperatures remain in the forecast.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff