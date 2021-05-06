CHICAGO (CBS) — The sun is out now, but it was a dreary start to the day.
But this beautiful sight may help brighten your moods.READ MORE: Feds Say States Have Up To A Year To Return Money They Demanded Back From Unemployment Overpayments That Were States' Fault; Some Illinoisans Say That's Too Long To Wait
Four new colorful murals can be seen on the Open Center for the Arts building in Little Village.
MORE NEWS: Second Man Arrested In Case Of 10-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted By 5 Men At South Side Motel
A big shout out to the talented artists!👏READ MORE: CBS 2 Investigators: CPD Search Warrants Targeted Black Men More Than 4.5 Times More Often Than Anyone Else, New Watchdog Report Finds
Your opinion matters! You can decide the location where the murals will be installed. The deadline for the voting will be May 22nd.
Vote here👉https://t.co/Ye1NMh8qdS
Artists: Holiday Gerry, Miguel Del Real, Alma Dominguez, Jay Simon pic.twitter.com/qeWEe6g1fK
— OPEN Center for the Arts (@OpenCenterArts) May 6, 2021