By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Chicago News, Little Village, Murals, Open Center For The Arts

CHICAGO (CBS) — The sun is out now, but it was a dreary start to the day.

But this beautiful sight may help brighten your moods.

Four new colorful murals can be seen on the Open Center for the Arts building in Little Village.

