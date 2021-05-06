WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — A total of 10 inmates out of 46 in one pod at the Lake County Jail in Waukegan have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

On Friday, April 30, an inmate in Pod 4-North at the jail showed symptoms of COVID-19 and was moved to the jail’s medical pod, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s office.

The inmate was moved to the jail’s medical pod, while an inmate who had just been remanded also tested positive upon arriving and also went to the medical pod.

On Sunday, May 2, another inmate in Pod 4-North tested positive and was taken to the medical pod.

Two days later, all the inmates in the pod were tested and two more tested positive right away, according to the sheriff’s office. They were moved to a quarantine area within the pod.

On Thursday, the results came in for the remaining 42 inmates tested in Pod 4-North, and revealed that six more inmates were positive for COVID-19 – though asymptomatic.

All were moved to the quarantine area within the pod.

All the inmates who have tested positive either have no symptoms or mild symptoms. Everyone in the pod will be tested again in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Pod 4-North is in quarantine status, which means no one may come in or leave.

All inmates at the jail have been provided opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot, but to date, only 78 have done so. The current jail population is 434 inmates, the sheriff’s office said.

Other COVID-19 safety precautions are also in place at the jail.