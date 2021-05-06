CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Dr. Janice Jackson called Thursday night for a return to full-time in-school learning for students in the fall.
"I think school should be mandatory for all students in a brick-and-mortar building, as it was pre-pandemic," Jackson said.
Jackson's comments came during a virtual townhall meeting with Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Jackson said the goal is to get rid of the hybrid-remote program that has been in effect since students began returning to school following the coronavirus shutdown, except for students with special medical needs.
Jackson will be stepping down from her position at the end of June.