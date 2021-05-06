CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cubs are probably especially enjoying a day Thursday off after a thrilling win Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep of the Dodgers.
Anthony Rizzo delivered the game-winning hit in their second straight extra innings win.
But even after the sweep, the Cubs are still a game under .500, a sign of just how inconsistent they've been to start this season.
"We're just riding a roller coaster right now. We're up and down, up and down, up and down. The one thing is when we're down, we keep fighting to get back up. When we're up, we just keep grinding," Rizzo said. "We've been showing on offense we're going to keep to coming back and keep fighting back and keep punching back, and for us offensively, that feels good knowing that we're never out of it."
The Cubs and the White Sox were both off Thursday. The Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend, while the White Sox are off to Kansas City to take on the Royals.