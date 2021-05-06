CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are on the scene of a break-in at the CVS in Fulton Market Thursday morning.
The front window of the store was shattered with a rock, at 1034 W. Lake St.READ MORE: Police Recover Gun Left By Passenger In Rideshare Car
Police have not confirmed details regarding this incident.READ MORE: Nearly 100 Students At Roosevelt Middle School In River Forest Placed Under Quarantine Due To 4 Positive COVID-19 Cases
This is a developing story.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Showers Monday Morning