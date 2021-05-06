CHICAGO (CBS) — A 110-year-old water pumping station on the South Side has gone offline, leaving thousands of homes without water service Thursday morning.
Water Management Department spokeswoman Megan Vidis confirmed the Roseland Pumping Station went offline Thursday morning, but could not immediately provide further details on how many homes or businesses have been affected.
Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) tweeted that “several thousand” homes in his ward are without water as a result.
Early this morning the 110 year-old Roseland Pumping Station, went offline. Currently, several thousand 19th Ward homes are without water service. Department of Water Management crews are working to address the problem and restore water service. @ChicagoWater @BevRevNews pic.twitter.com/mpVUgvtPFI
— Matthew J. O'Shea (@mattoshea19) May 6, 2021
The problem likely goes beyond the 19th Ward, as the pumping station is located in the neighboring 34th Ward.
The cause of the problem has not yet been determined.