By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 110-year-old water pumping station on the South Side has gone offline, leaving thousands of homes without water service Thursday morning.

Water Management Department spokeswoman Megan Vidis confirmed the Roseland Pumping Station went offline Thursday morning, but could not immediately provide further details on how many homes or businesses have been affected.

Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) tweeted that “several thousand” homes in his ward are without water as a result.

The problem likely goes beyond the 19th Ward, as the pumping station is located in the neighboring 34th Ward.

The cause of the problem has not yet been determined.

