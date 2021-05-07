CHICAGO (CBS)– More commuters are returning to work as Chicago reopens. But some Metra riders say train schedules are slow to catch up.
CBS 2 asked Metra about its plans and the agency tells us they have no firm date on when trains will be running normally again.READ MORE: CPD Superintendent Seeks Firing Of Officer For Taking A Bribe
For now, Metra is slowly making schedule changes based on capacity limits, cost and rider demand. Ridership is still a small fraction of what it was before pandemic.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: New Cases And Hospitalizations Still Falling, Even As Vaccination Rate Has Been Cut In Half Since Mid-April
“Every three or four weeks, we are adjusting one or two schedules of our eleven lines, we expect that to continue,” Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said.
Metra will start running more trains on its electric line starting next Monday.MORE NEWS: More Regal Theaters Reopen After Being Shuttered By The Pandemic