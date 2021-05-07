DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — More Regal Movie Theatres are opening up Friday – just in time for the weekend.

Two are back in the Chicago area: the one in Lincoln Park on Webster and in suburban Warrenville.

Both promise health and safety protocols as they feature the newest releases, including “Wrath of Man” and “Godzilla Versus King Kong.”

