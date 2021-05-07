CHICAGO (CBS) — More Regal Movie Theatres are opening up Friday – just in time for the weekend.
Both promise health and safety protocols as they feature the newest releases, including “Wrath of Man” and “Godzilla Versus King Kong.”
