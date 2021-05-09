CHICAGO (CBS) — Mother’s Day in the Chicago area will be cold and wet. Morning rain may have some snow mixed in with little to no accumulation that will change back to rain. Rain will taper off midday. Rain south off Interstate 88 will be impressive with an inch or two possible.
High temperatures will come in 20 degrees below the norm.
Skies will clear Sunday night with partly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures coming Monday.
There will be a warming trend as the week progresses.
Forecast:
Mother’s Day: Rain, mixing with snow at times this morning. Cold. High of 48.
Sunday night: Clear and 41.
Monday- Partly sunny and 55.