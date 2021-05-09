CAMPTON HILLS, Ill. (CBS) — Architect Helmut Jahn, designer of Chicago’s Thompson Center, was killed in a crash with two vehicles while bicycling in the Kane County community of Campton Hills Saturday, police said in a statement.
Shortly before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the crash on Burlington Road at Old Lafox Road.
Jahn was riding his bicycle north on Old Lafox Road approaching Burlington Road and failed to stop at the posted sign, police said. He was struck by a vehicle heading east on Burlington Road and then struck by a vehicle heading west on Burlington Road.
Police said Jahn, of St. Charles, was pronounced dead on the scene.
A driver, Emily Palmisano, of Elburn, was transported to Northwestern Delnor Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third driver, Howard Knoll, and his passenger, Harriet Knoll were not injured.