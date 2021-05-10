CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged Monday with two carjackings in Hyde Park and Kenwood.
The boy was taken into custody at the Wentworth (2nd) District police station on Monday, police said.
He is accused of taking a 2019 Dodge by force from a 67-year-old woman on Sunday, April 11 in the 4700 block of South Cornell Avenue, and then taking a 2019 Nissan from a man on Monday, April 12 in the 5100 block of South Ellis Avenue.
The boy is charged with two felony counts of vehicular hijacking. He is due in Juvenile Court on Tuesday.