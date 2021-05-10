CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded Monday evening in Englewood.
The shooting happened at 6:12 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Emerald Avenue, police said.
The boy was found on the sidewalk and told police he heard shots and felt pain.
The boy was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.
No one was in custody Monday evening. Area One detectives were investigating.