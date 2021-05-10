CHICAGO (CBS)– A cooler day is ahead, but a warming trend is on the way.
Monday’s temperatures will be in the low 50s with a spot shower possible.READ MORE: Firefighters Rescue Man From Burning Apartment Building In Uptown
Warmer weather is a ahead with temperatures in the 60s by Wednesday. By The weekend, temperatures will climb to the upper 60s.