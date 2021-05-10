DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cooler day is ahead, but a warming trend is on the way.

Monday’s temperatures will be in the low 50s with a spot shower possible.

Warmer weather is a ahead with temperatures in the 60s by Wednesday. By The weekend, temperatures will climb to the upper 60s.

