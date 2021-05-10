DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Chicago Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — There will be scattered showers through sunset, especially south of I-80.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, expect some clearing through the night with a sunny trend ahead.

(Credit: CBS)

But temperatures struggle.

A frost advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday, primarily for areas north and west of the city.

Frost Advisory: 05.10.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Chilly lake breeze again on Tuesday. Normal high is 68 degrees. But it will be at least 10 degrees cooler.

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT: Early evening showers, then clearing. Low 38.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 55. Cooler lakeside.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 62.

(Credit: CBS)

Mary Kay Kleist