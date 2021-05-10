CHICAGO (CBS) — There will be scattered showers through sunset, especially south of I-80.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, expect some clearing through the night with a sunny trend ahead.
But temperatures struggle.
A frost advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday, primarily for areas north and west of the city.
Chilly lake breeze again on Tuesday. Normal high is 68 degrees. But it will be at least 10 degrees cooler.
TONIGHT: Early evening showers, then clearing. Low 38.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 55. Cooler lakeside.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 62.