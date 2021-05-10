CHICAGO (CBS)– Monday is the last day to get a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the United Center as the city starts winding down vaccination sites in the next few weeks.
City officials said last week the United Center site would run for another three weeks and Monday is the last day for first doses.
If you haven’t gotten vaccinated, it’s your last chance to get a first dose of the Pifzer vaccine at the United Center. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will continue to be an option for a while.
Doctor Allison Arwady, of the Chicago Department of Public Health, says if the number of people showing up for appointments go up, the city might keep the United Center open through June as a drive-in site for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.