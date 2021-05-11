CHICAGO (CBS)-– A SWAT team responded to a commercial building in the South Loop Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the building because at least four men with guns were seen inside the building in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue. A group of people were gathering a room on the third floor when someone called police.
Police confirmed the scene was cleared at 7:25 a.m.
Michigan Avenue was closed between 14th and 16th Street for the large police presence. Westbound No. 12 buses were temporarily rerouted.
This is a developing story.