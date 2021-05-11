CHICAGO (CBS)– A new age progression image shows what Timmothy Pitzen may look like 10 years after his disappearance.
Timmothy disappeared in 2011 at age 6 after Amy Pitzen, his mother, unexpectedly picked him up from school. Amy was found dead on May 14, 2011 in a motel in Rockford, Illinois and there was no sign of Timmothy.READ MORE: 3 Killed In Starved Rock Explosion Last Week Identified
Officials confirmed Amy committed suicide and left behind a note indicating that Timmothy would be well taken care of.READ MORE: SWAT Team Responds To Building In South Loop For Call Of Men With Guns Inside
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released the new photo showing what Timmothy may look like at age 16.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Illinois: More Than 10 Million Vaccine Doses Administered, More Than 4.5 Million People Fully Vaccinated
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Timmothy Pitzen Tip Line at 630-256-5516.