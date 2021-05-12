GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS) — The Blackhawks’ season may be over, but hockey in the Chicago area is not – the Chicago Wolves are division champions again.
First-year forward David Cotton had his first hat trick Wednesday night, and rookie goaltender Beck Warm stopped 35 shots as the Wolves topped the Grand Rapids Griffins 7-0 at Van Andel Arena.
The Wolves noted that forwards Sean Malone and Sheldon Rempal, and defensemen Max Lajoie and Frederic Allard also scored goals.
"It feels pretty good," Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky said in a news release. "This has been a short year, but really it has been a long, draining year mentally and physically. I'm really happy for our guys."
This was the fourth AHL Central division title in the last five years for the Wolves.