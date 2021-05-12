DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:80th Street, East Chatham, fatal fire, Fire, Maryland Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead and another was injured in a fire that broke out late Wednesday in an East Chatham neighborhood apartment building.

The Fire Department said the fire broke out in a building at 80th Street and Maryland Avenue.

One elderly man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Another person, whose age and gender were not immediately released, was pronounced dead.

Crews were chasing hot spots early Wednesday evening.

Further information was not immediately available.

