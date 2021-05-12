CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead and another was injured in a fire that broke out late Wednesday in an East Chatham neighborhood apartment building.
The Fire Department said the fire broke out in a building at 80th Street and Maryland Avenue.
One elderly man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Another person, whose age and gender were not immediately released, was pronounced dead.
80th & Maryland fire has resulted in one elderly male transport to U of C in critical condition and 1 fatality. Crews chasing hot spots. No Further Info at this time. (Merritt) pic.twitter.com/Q7RuYH763s
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 12, 2021
Crews were chasing hot spots early Wednesday evening.
Further information was not immediately available.