CHICAGO (CBS)– Subway is hiring 40,000 new workers across the U.S. this month.
The sandwich chain is filling over 400 new positions in Chicago alone. CBS 2 is Working For Chicago by providing you with the companies hiring during the pandemic.READ MORE: Woman Seriously Injured In Hit-And-Run In Lakeview, Half A Mile West Of Wrigley Field
READ MORE: City Holding Competition To Find The 'Fastest Kids In Chicago'
If you’re interested, you can text the word “SUBHIRE” to 24-24-24.
Subway says the jobs include everything from entry-level to management positions.MORE NEWS: Andersonville Farmers Market Opens Wednesday