By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Jobs, Subway, Working For Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)– Subway is hiring 40,000 new workers across the U.S. this month.

The sandwich chain is filling over 400 new positions in Chicago alone. CBS 2 is Working For Chicago by providing you with the companies hiring during the pandemic.

If you’re interested, you can text the word “SUBHIRE” to 24-24-24.

Subway says the jobs include everything from entry-level to management positions.

