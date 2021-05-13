CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago public school students and their parents will be able to get their COVID-19 shots at one of 15 schools, beginning this Saturday.
The mobile vaccination stations, which are actually converted CTA buses, will be parked outside the following schools:READ MORE: Small Plane Lands On I-355 At 159th Street In Lockport
• May 15: Chicago Vocational Career Academy, Juarez, Marshall, Nash, and Westinghouse (Bus will return for second doses on June 5)
• May 22: Bouchet, Brunson Ray, Simeon, and Southside( Second doses on June 12)
• May 29: Carver, Englewood STEM, Fenger, and King (Second doses on June 19)
At each event, the vaccinations will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon.
The stations will have Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The two-dose Pfizer is the only vaccine available to youth, and anyone age 12 and above is eligible. Parents and guardians accompanying youth – anyone 18 and older—can choose to receive Pfizer or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.READ MORE: Kids Get COVID Vaccine At Chicago's Rush Medical Center
All students, regardless of where the attend school, are welcome. Other community residents are also invited to receive vaccine at the events.
All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost, no insurance or ID required. Minors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
To learn more, visit www.chicago.gov/covidvax.MORE NEWS: Illinois To Enter 'Bridge Phase' Of Reopening Plan On Friday, Full Reopening Possible By June 11