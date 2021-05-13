CHICAGO (CBS) — An 8-year-old boy was shot Thursday evening in Lawndale.
At 6:07 p.m., the boy was in the street in the 4300 block of West 18th Street when someone began shooting, police said.
The boy was struck in the right knee, and was taken by people at the scene to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized.
It is not believed that the boy was the intended target.
No one was in custody Thursday evening. Area Four detectives are investigating.