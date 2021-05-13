CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson and Jake Lamb homered, Billy Hamilton made a leaping catch at the wall to end a bases-loaded threat and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 for their sixth straight win.
Lance Lynn struck out nine in five innings for Chicago, which has won seven of eight while sweeping two straight series. Liam Hendriks retired the last five Minnesota batters for his seventh save in nine chances.READ MORE: 'I Was Excited': Kids Talk About Getting Their First COVID Shot
Max Kepler homered for the Twins, who have lost four straight and eight of nine to fall 10 games behind the AL Central leaders.
The Chicago White Sox will get to play before larger crowds at home after the city and state increased capacity at their ballparks to 60% on Thursday.
The increase will take hold for the White Sox when they host St. Louis on May 24. Tickets at Guaranteed Rate Field will be sold in pods, with at least one open seat between pods in the same row.
The White Sox will also have two sections for vaccinated fans only when they host the Kansas City Royals this weekend. Those sections will be sold at full capacity and with no distancing. Fans will be required to show proof of vaccination as well as a photo ID.READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Payouts: Are Incentives Enough To Push Through The Plateau?
The White Sox will also have two vaccination sites at Guaranteed Rate Field starting May 24. Fans who get vaccinated before the game will get a $25 gift card to use inside the ballpark.
