CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage boys were shot Thursday evening in West Englewood.
At 6:41 p.m., the boys – ages 15 and 16 – were walking in the 7200 block of South Wood Street when they heard gunshots, police said.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: A Sunny Start Friday
The older boy was shot in the abdomen and the younger boy in the arm.READ MORE: Two Women Who Told CBS 2 About Agonizing Waits With IDES Now Have Unemployment Benefits, And Tips If You're Still Waiting
Both boys walked into Holy Cross Hospital on their own, police said. Their condition was not available Thursday night.MORE NEWS: Variety Magazine Reports Lollapalooza Has Green Light To Return This Year; City Says Nothing Is Confirmed Now
No one was in custody Thursday night. Area One detectives were investigating.