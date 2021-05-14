CHICAGO (CBS) — Two good Samaritans rescued a couple after their car went into Cedar Lake Friday afternoon.
Cedar Lake Fire Chief Todd Wilkening said an elderly couple was going to get ice cream around 1 p.m. when the driver accidentally hit the gas.
The vehicle went between a parked car and a tree and ended up in the lake.
No injuries were reported.
The couple still managed to get that ice cream and took their heroes along for some as well.