By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– A warmup is in effect.

Friday’s temperatures will be near 71 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Mild weather is expected to continue through the weekend with a chance for showers.

Next week starts off warm with temperatures in the 70s.

