CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was fatally shot in Chicago’s Grand Boulevard neighborhood Thursday night.
Police said a 34-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk, near in the 400 block of East 48th Street around 9 p.m., when he was shot several times in the face and leg.
Witnesses said shots came from a silver sedan, which then sped away from the scene.
The victim’s name has not been released and no arrests have been made.
