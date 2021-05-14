DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was fatally shot in Chicago’s Grand Boulevard neighborhood Thursday night.

Police said a 34-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk, near in the 400 block of East 48th Street around 9 p.m., when he was shot several times in the face and leg.

Witnesses said shots came from a silver sedan, which then sped away from the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released and no arrests have been made.

 

