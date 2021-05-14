CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu and Kansas City batter Hunter Dozier were forced to leave after a frightening collision, and the Royals ended an 11-game losing streak by beating Chicago 6-2 to open a doubleheader.
After popping up in the second inning, Dozier jogged out of the batter's box with his head down, grazed past catcher Yasmani Grandal and then slammed hard into Abreu as he was tracking the ball, knocking both players to the ground.
Abreu left with a facial bruise and cut, along with a bruised left knee.
The AL MVP was listed as day to day. Dozier had a bruised quadricep and neck discomfort. He also was day-to-day. Chicago had won six straight.
