CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu and Kansas City batter Hunter Dozier were forced to leave after a frightening collision, and the Royals ended an 11-game losing streak by beating Chicago 6-2  to open a doubleheader.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito delivers in the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, May 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

After popping up in the second inning, Dozier jogged out of the batter’s box with his head down, grazed past catcher Yasmani Grandal and then slammed hard into Abreu as he was tracking the ball, knocking both players to the ground.

Abreu left with a facial bruise and cut, along with a bruised left knee.

Chicago White Sox’s Jose Abreu holds his head after colliding along the first base line with Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier in the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, May 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The AL MVP was listed as day to day. Dozier had a bruised quadricep and neck discomfort. He also was day-to-day. Chicago had won six straight.

