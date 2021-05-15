INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — The Indiana Department of Health on Saturday reported 798 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths.
This makes 734,736 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana since the pandemic began, and 13,054 confirmed deaths – along with 417 probable COVID deaths.
The results of a total of 7,087 COVID-19 tests were reported back Saturday.
The Indiana Department of Health reminds Hoosiers to go to www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a testing site, and to https://ourshot.in.gov for a COVID-19 vaccination site. Those without access to a computer or who require assistance should call 211.